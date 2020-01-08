More Hitman 2 content is on its way this January, with lots of new contracts, a new IOI Monthly Twitch stream, and the return of the Elusive Target Mark Faba (AKA Sean Bean). January’s DLC will send you to Miami to take out Faba, but he’ll only be there for a limited time.

Sean Bean’s character will only be in Miami for only 10 days, starting on January 17th, so make sure you seize the opportunity to eliminate him. After all, he had it coming. This marks the first time you’ll get a chance to take him out since his original event, and the start of Elusive Target reactivations that will bring other Elusive Targets back throughout the year.

You’ll also have 11 new “hand-picked” Featured Contracts to enjoy, selected by IOI. This month touts the Stay Frosty theme, for obvious reasons. Developer IO Interactive has confirmed that you won’t be playing solely on the Hokkaido map—one that’s known for its beautiful snowy landscape. There will be “a good mix of locations and targets for you to enjoy” beginning on January 9th.

And don’t forget to check out the newly added Curated Contracts starting on January 23rd. These will highlight some of the best contracts in Hitman 2 as chosen by the community (as opposed to the Featured Contracts, which are chosen by the developer). Well-known leaders in the Hitman community will be given the spotlight with their contract choices, starting with Twitch streamer MulletPride.

Finally, at the end of the month, IOI will have a stream going behind the scenes and unveiling February’s content calendar.

Here’s everything planned for Hitman 2 for the month of January 2020:

Featured Contracts: Stay Frosty – January 9th

Elusive Target Reactivation: The Undying – January 17th

Curated Contracts – January 23rd

IOI Monthly – January 30th

IO Interactive has consistently supported Hitman 2 since its launch at the end of 2018, giving players loads of free and paid DLC. (If only the team could patch in a platinum trophy.) There’s plenty in store for the future for you Hitman fans out there, including development of a third installment—one that has yet to be officially titled.

[Source: IO Interactive]