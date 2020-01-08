There’s a trend in housing that has been going around lately, and that is to make your home as tiny as possible. It’s always nice when such a trend allows people to own homes at their own pace rather than having to get some big monster that they can’t afford (or get nothing at all). It also helps people pare down to the necessities in their lives as they get rid of “extra space.” The tiny house trend is now making its way to The Sims 4, with the “Tiny Living Stuff Pack.” This new pack will be coming to PC on January 21st, 2020, and making its way to PlayStation 4 shortly afterward on February 4th, 2020. The original game first launched on February 4th, 2000, making tiny homes a fun way to celebrate the series’ 20th anniversary.

As you may expect, the Tiny Living Stuff Pack’s primary goal is to help your Sims stop the bloat and focus more on a home that gives them a lot within very little space. The biggest (pun only sort of intended) addition will come in the form of the tiny home residential lot, where building spaces for homes are restricted to only 100 tiles. How can you fit all your Sims’ needs in such a small space? There are plenty of new hybrid items, such as beds that can fold into walls and serve as shelf space when they aren’t needed for sleeping.

In addition, there will be new Create-a-Sim items that let you dress your Sims in the latest fashion. At least, so long as “knitted sweaters” is the latest fashion. If you ever wanted to be snug as a bug in a rug (in a tiny home), this is the clothing option you need your Sims in.

It’s interesting that a series known for living large (or murdering people in a pool with no ladders. The Sims is also known for that.) is seeking to go small, though some may argue that the tiny home trend is indeed a recent form of “livin’ large.” For those that still love their massive mansions (or even moderately-sized family abodes), there’s plenty of content for you. Recent expansions let you send your Sims to university and keep a pet. There’s always something for your dream house, big or tiny.