It’s always a shame to see a studio shut down. However, it’s one of those things that’s, unfortunately, a fact in game development. It seems we now have our first studio shutting down in 2020. Today it was announced that Fantasy Flight Interactive, developers of The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game, will be shutting down sometime next month.

News of the shutdown was announced on LinkedIn by studio head Tim Gerritsen on LinkedIn, who had the following to say:

It’s with great sadness that I have to report that the decision has been made to close Fantasy Flight Interactive next month. I’m proud of the team and the game we’ve dedicated ourselves to for the past few years. It’s a been an amazing journey with even more amazing people. I’m going to do my best to get my team placed in new positions. I have programmers, designers, artists, QA staff and a producer to get placed in new roles and will do my best to do so quickly. Additionally, I’m now open to new opportunities myself since I will also be out of a job.

Fantasy Flight Interactive only ever put out one game, and that was The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game. The game was originally launched on PC, although back in November it made its way to PlayStation 4 without much fanfare. There’s no word currently on what this means for any future development plans for the game, nor on what this means for the game’s online services. For those who still need their Lord of the Rings video game fix, there is the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: Gollum that players can get invested in, though it’s a ways out. That’s set to release some time in 2021 on the PlayStation 5, along with PC and Xbox Series X.

