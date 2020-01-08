Fans have been clamoring for a new Advance Wars game for over a decade now, but Nintendo hasn’t shown much interest in bringing back the turn-based tactic series (the last entry, Advance Wars: Days of Ruin launched for the DS in 2008). In the meantime, we’ve got Wargroove, a turn-based tactics game that wears its inspirations on its sleeve. Recently, we reported that it would be getting a new free expansion in the form of its Double Trouble DLC, but PS4 users will have to wait longer to play it than on other platforms. The additional content is headed to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC on February 6th, but scheduled to release on PS4 at a later, unknown date.

You can check out the DLC’s launch trailer below.

There’s no word yet on when Double Trouble will be headed to PS4, but Chucklefish notes that “the PS4 version will be on the way, date to be revealed soon.” It’s unclear why the PlayStation version is launching later, or when its release date will be revealed. For now, you can play it on other platforms and enjoy some fantastic art, capturing some concept designs of the add-on’s new characters:

Thief unit design

Double Trouble focuses on cooperative gameplay, adding a shorter campaign that can be played with a friend locally, or online. You can play it solo, as well, but developer Chucklefish has highlighted the couch co-op element—an idea the team had been playing with since before the release of the base game. The studio explained:

We knew that we wanted to expand upon Wargroove’s story and create some new characters, but a real focal point for us was the local co-op gameplay element. As a studio we always really enjoyed playing Wargroove together, so creating a shorter campaign that could be played couch co-op felt like a no-brainer.

Other notable features include three new Rougish Commanders, two new Units, more Arcade missions, a Volcano map for the custom stage editor, and new Outlaw music tracks.

[Source: Chucklefish]