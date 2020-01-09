Infinite – Beyond the Mind is a retro sci-fi platformer that sees you playing as a pair of women teaming up to stop the evil queen. The game is set to come to PlayStation 4, along with PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One, in Q2 2020. The game is being developed by Emilie Coyo, a one-woman developer making the game on her own.

Taking inspiration from retro platformers, Infinite – Beyond the Mind is a 2D side-scrolling pixelated platformer. At the start of the game, you’ll choose which of the characters you want to play as, while the other character gets abducted by the evil queen. With 16 stages to battle your way through, you’ll be finding yourself up against all sorts of enemies and bosses. It will put your retro platforming skills to the test, but you can take advantage of the environment by doing things like hijacking turrets to help you. Need more help? The game is also playable in co-op, with the second player able to join at the press of a button.

You can see the trailer for the game below.

Emilie Coyo, the solo developer behind the game, had the following to say about her project.

With Infinite – Beyond the Mind, I set out to make the game I always wanted to play when I was a child. Being able to realize that goal has been a dream come true and can’t wait to share it with PC and console players all over the world later this year.

While they’re publishing Infinite – Beyond the Mind, Blowfish Studios has several games in the works. Currently, they’re working on bringing Infliction: Extended Cut to PlayStation 4. Beyond that, last year they put out games like JackQuest: Tale of the Sword, Subdivision Infinity DX, and Whipseey and the Lost Atlas.