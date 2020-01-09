The PlayStation 4 marked the first time in brand history that Sony launched a console outside of Japan first. North American audiences received the then next-generation platform in November 2013. Meanwhile, the console’s home country had to wait until late February 2014 to get the PS4 in stores. Will history repeat itself when the PS5 arrives later this year? Sony remains silent on the matter. However, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO and President Jim Ryan has indicated that Japan’s PS5 launch may not be delayed.

Ryan seemed to suggest as much during an interview with Business Insider Japan, translated by Gematsu. The Sony executive said that while he was directly involved with 2013/2014 decision, he does not think a release delay in Japan like the PS4’s is a good idea “these days.” He shared the following with the publication,

I cannot comment on the timing of release or launch markets. However, the three-month delay for the release of PlayStation 4 in Japan was a decision that I was deeply involved in. There was reasonable ground for that decision, but these days I do not think that was a good idea. It was a decision made after much debate, but there may have been other options.

Launching PS4 in North America first seemed an incredible boon for Sony at the time. In fact, within 24 hours of its release in the region, the platform had sold through one million units. With this in mind, it’ll be interesting to see how the company decides to roll out the PlayStation 5.

Sony plans to release the PlayStation 5 on an unspecified date this holiday season.

[Source: Business Insider Japan via Gematsu]