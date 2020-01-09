In transitioning from a regional structure to a “single global system,” Sony Interactive Entertainment is adding new blood to its growing PlayStation brand. Veronica Rogers, a sales veteran who’s led business development at Dell and Microsoft, has joined the PlayStation family as Head of Global Business Operations. The role will see Rogers report directly to SIE’s CEO and President, Jim Ryan.

As the brand’s Head of Global Business Operations, Rogers will lead the charge with regards to market strategy. This includes managing physical and digital sales operations, in addition to aiding with the expansion of Sony’s PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now subscription services.

Rogers joined the world of business in the late 90s, serving as a Financial Analyst for JP Morgan. Since then, she’s spent more than a year as a Sales Lead at Dell Technologies, then over 13 years at Microsoft. She departed the latter company in mid-2018, having spent the final two years of her tenure as the Global Accounts Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Needless to say, Rogers’ résumé goes above and beyond impressive.

Both Rogers and Ryan have shared statements on her new appointment as PlayStation’s Head of Global Business Operations. Rogers ended hers by noting, “my experience leading global sales organizations will help excel the PlayStation business and deliver the best gaming experiences to fans across the world.” Ryan is similarly pleased with what Rogers’ involvement means for the brand, explaining that she will play a “crucial role in scaling the business.”

