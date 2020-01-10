The PlayStation 5 is on the way and many people are extremely excited, but it’s easy to forget Sony hasn’t really shown the thing off yet. We’ve only seen a handful of PlayStation 5 games, such as Godfall when it debuted during The Game Awards 2019. One might think that Sony would want to gather as much hype for its upcoming console as possible using traditional avenues and gaming events. However, in a recent article by Video Game Chronicle, industry analyst Michael Pachter says that he believes otherwise. It seems like Sony may not actually have E3 2020 in the plans after all.

The full quote from Pachter is as follows:

As far as I know, they don’t plan to attend. I think that’s a huge mistake, as their ‘focus on the consumer’ is not inconsistent with their attendance at the premier industry trade show. I hope they change their minds, but am sceptical.

Sony also chose to sit E3 out in 2019, so it may not be a particularly huge surprise if they do it again. However, assuming they don’t go to E3 again, what does that mean for the PlayStation 5 marketing cycle this year? Considering that recently Sony broke the Instagram record for the most liked gaming picture with the PS5 logo, it appears that the company doesn’t really need something like E3 to make it popular. Sony chose to announce the PlayStation 4 back in 2013 at a special event just for the reveal (although they didn’t show what it actually looked like until E3 2013), and going by the recent sales numbers it’s pretty clear that console is doing just fine. Though the spin-up for information and hype has been quite different with the PS5, going all the way back to April 2019, so it’s anybody’s guess how they’ll reveal it at this point.

Until we get some official word from Sony about its E3 2020 plans, this should be taken with a grain of salt. Still, it shouldn’t be much of a surprise if we see the PlayStation 5 at a Sony event rather than E3 2020. After all, we did learn a lot about it from a totally random and unexpected interview done with Wired.

[Source: Video Game Chronicle]