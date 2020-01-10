The original Resident Evil 3: Nemesis was a lot more open than its predecessor, and with the recent boom in open-world games, fans may wonder how its 2020 remake would handle Raccoon City’s size. PS4’s Resident Evil 3 won’t be open world, but it will feature “more open spaces” than the original 1999 game, according to Capcom producer Peter Fabiano. It will emphasize more exploration, with a focus on audio design, much like the sound in Resident Evil 2 remake, which will help you overcome interactions with the deadly Nemesis, who the developer says is “his own brand of terror.”

As part of an interview with Official PlayStation Magazine, Fabiano dove deep into the remake’s key differences from the original, discussing the city’s large open areas and the things Capcom was able to do thanks to the PS4 hardware. He also warned fans that Nemesis is much more deadly this time around, due to a more sophisticated AI and the ability to implement additional audio techniques when compared to the original.

In reference to Resident Evil 3’s open areas, Fabiano explained:

You’ll find that you’ll be able to walk through areas and explore a bit more than in the original. Keep in mind that you never know what might lurk around the corner.

Capcom is aiming to turn the horror up to 11 with the remake, and the S.T.A.R of the show will be, of course, the terrifying Nemesis. One of the things that will help the team pull this off is an emphasis on sound design. Fabiano said:

There was some overlap in the development of Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 2, and both utilise RE Engine. We certainly took some elements that we learned putting together Resident Evil 2’s Tyrant, but Nemesis is his own brand of terror, and a relentless pursuer who can use weapons. Resident Evil 3 has more open spaces and one of the things that makes Nemesis so frightening is that he is relentless and you never know when or where he might show up. Sound is very important, especially in horror games, and we are always working to ensure that sound design adds to that feeling of tension. We’re using similar sound techniques from Resident Evil 2, and even some of the same sound designers.

As we reported earlier today, Resident Evil 3 will not feature multiple endings or a playable Mercenaries mode. It will, however, give Carlos Oliveira a more robust role and include Resident Evil Resistance, a 4v1 multiplayer mode in lieu of Mercenaries. These myriad differences, aligned with the PS4’s updated tech will allow for Resident Evil 3 to feel true to the 1999 original, while “adapting to modernize the game as if it were being made today,” Fabiano says.

Resident Evil 3 will launch for PS4 on April 3, 2020. You can preorder it from Amazon, though preordering it through the PS Store will also net you a free theme, which you can download right now.

[Source: Official PlayStation Magazine UK via Reddit]

