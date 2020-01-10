Back in September Frogwares’ license agreement with Focus Home Interactive ended, and as a result, several of their games were pulled off of various platforms. Frogwares has now announced that they were able to get Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments back onto the PlayStation 4 store. The game, which was removed on September 29th, 2019, is now available again only on the PlayStation 4. It was also originally delisted from the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Xbox One, and work is currently being done to get it back up on those platforms.

The work was done by a small internal team at Frogwares. The exact details on what had to be done haven’t been revealed, but Frogwares does note that Crimes & Punishments being put back on the store will provide revenue that the company needs. They said that it was an important game for the company and that the revenue it provides will help them self-publish more games in the future so that a similar situation doesn’t arise with any future titles. Frogwares did promise they would put work into getting the games back up shortly after they were delisted and now we’re seeing the fruits of those efforts. While fans waited, they put together a special art book that provided an inside look at the entire series, along with little development stories throughout.

While Crimes & Punishments is back on the PlayStation 4 store, both The Testament of Sherlock Holmes and Magrunner: Dark Pulse were pulled off of the PlayStation 3’s PSN (along with Sherlock Holmes Versus Jack the Ripper from the Xbox 360’s digital store.) There’s currently no word on if those games will be returning to their respective platforms, although considering the age of all their games and PS3 being a last generation platform, it seems rather unlikely. At the very least, if you’ve bought either game in the past you will still be able to download them, but they are no longer available for new purchases. Still, it’s nice that we got one of the games back.

Frogwares’ latest game is The Sinking City which came out last year, a game they’ve been continuing to patch since release.