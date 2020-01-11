If you think Bandai Namco Entertainment’s Tales of Arise is unlikely to see the light of day anytime soon then here’s some glimmer of hope: Korea’s Game Rating & Administration Committee has just rated the game 12+ for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, indicating that it’s still on track for a 2020 release.

Tales of Arise was officially announced in June 2019. According to Bandai Namco, it’s a “rebirth” of the Tales Of series that’ll offer players a “highly immersive experience.” Development team is headed by Yusuke Tomizawa, who also heads the God Eater franchise.

An official overview is as follows:

On the planet Dahna, reverence has always been given to Rena, the planet in the sky, as a land of the righteous and divine. Stories handed down for generations became truth and masked reality for the people of Dahna. For 300 years, Rena has ruled over Dahna, pillaging the planet of its resources and stripping people of their dignity and freedom. Our tale begins with two people, born on different worlds, each looking to change their fate and create a new future. Featuring a new cast of characters, updated combat, and classic Tales of gameplay mechanics, experience the next chapter in the world-famous Tale of series, Tales of Arise.

Key features include:

The Next Chapter – Experience the next chapter in the Tales of series, brought to life in stunning HD powered by Unreal Engine 4.

– Experience the next chapter in the Tales of series, brought to life in stunning HD powered by Unreal Engine 4. Dynamic Action – Dynamic Action RPG featuring an updated battle system that retains classic Tales of gameplay.

– Dynamic Action RPG featuring an updated battle system that retains classic Tales of gameplay. Rich Story – Rich story featuring a vibrant world and new cast of characters.

– Rich story featuring a vibrant world and new cast of characters. Stunning Visuals – High quality animation created by ufotable.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: GRAC via Gematsu]