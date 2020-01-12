Activision and Bungie have joined a growing list of video game companies that are donating to the Australian bushfire relief efforts, and have requested assistance from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Destiny communities.

Modern Warfare players can help by purchasing the ‘Outback Relief Pack’ from the game’s store. The $20 DLC includes a new operator skin, a legendary sniper rifle blueprint, and a Koala charm, among other themed items. Infinity Ward has said that 100 percent of the proceeds from the DLC’s sale will be donated.

The developer wrote:

As part of our efforts to help provide relief toward the devastating bushfires in Australia, we’re donating 100% of Activision’s net proceeds from each purchase of the ‘Outback’ Pack, which we’ve renamed the Outback Relief Pack, across all platforms through January 31st. If you’ve already purchased the Outback Pack, thank you, your purchase will count toward donation.

On its end, Bungie is currently making limited-edition Destiny t-shirts that come with a code to redeem exclusive Destiny 2 “Star Light, Star Bright” emblem. The t-shirts will be available for preorder via the Bungie store in Europe and the US between January 16th and February 18th. A preview of the design will be available next week.

“The first half of all profits generated by these t-shirt sales will be donated to WIRES, Australia’s largest wildlife rescue organization,” wrote Bungie. “The other half will be donated to NSW Rural Fire Service, which services the state of New South Wales, where the fires have been especially devastating and are in dire need of containment.”

Our thoughts go out to all those who have been affected by the disaster.

[Source: Activision, Bungie]