Team Ninja will soon launch the first 2020 update for Dead or Alive 6, Version 1.18. Alongside the new update, the developer also plans to unleash content for Season Pass 4. What the next round of Season Pass content entails currently remains under wraps. Concrete information should surface soon, however, since both the update and Season Pass 4 will go live next week on January 21st.

News concerning the imminent arrival of the latest update and Season Pass content was recently shared on an official Dead or Alive Twitter account. See the post in the tweet linked below:

[News] The First #DOA6 update of 2020, “v1.18” is expected to be released on 1/21! Many contents including Season Pass 4 will be in this update. More details soon fighters! #DEADORALIVE6 pic.twitter.com/9sDYmIvORp — Official DEAD OR ALIVE Fighting Game (@DOATEC_OFFICIAL) January 10, 2020

If the DLC for Season Pass 4 is anything like that of Season Pass 3, Dead or Alive fans should expect a whole host of new costumes and maybe an additional character. Season Pass 3’s extras consisted of three different costume sets–Witch Party Costumes, Energy Up! Training Wear, and Santa Bikini–each featuring a total of 16 outfits. This particular round of Dead or Alive 6 DLC also saw the release of the additional fighter Rachel, who launched with five outfits in a “Debut Costume set.” Similar types of content were featured in both the DLC offerings for Season Pass 1 and Season Pass 2.

Dead or Alive 6 is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Dead or Alive on Twitter via Twinfinite]