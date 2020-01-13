Since DOOM Eternal’s delay into this year, id Software has maintained silence about the game. Fortunately for fans, the studio will soon lift the veil. Tomorrow at 12:30pm EST, id Software will unleash “Official Trailer 2” for the next chapter of DOOM. In addition, the studio plans to start a countdown timer on its Twitch channel, which begins tomorrow morning at 11:00am EST.

Bethesda revealed its plans for the new trailer in a recent Twitter post. The tweet also features a brief clip, likely teasing what’s in store for tomorrow’s reveal. Check it out below:

Official Trailer 2 for DOOM Eternal arrives tomorrow at 12:30pm ET.

The countdown begins tomorrow at 11am ET: https://t.co/HUhnayk1M1 pic.twitter.com/G7z6NOKWgO — Bethesda (@bethesda) January 13, 2020

Bethesda and id announced DOOM Eternal almost two years ago during the publisher’s E3 2018 conference. Since then, new information has surfaced every so often. Apart from the aforementioned delay, the most recent news concerns in-game digital extras. Fans who are participants in the Slayers Club can unlock access to the 25th Anniversary skin, which will become available once DOOM Eternal drops.

In the past, the companies have confirmed details regarding the BATTLEMODE multiplayer. For example, players should expect to receive maps and demons for the multiplayer mode through free DLC offerings. This doesn’t constitute the only DLC plans for DOOM Eternal, either. Weeks after the title’s 2018 reveal, developers announced their intention to produce story-related post-launch content.

DOOM Eternal will hit store shelves for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms on Friday, March 20th. Those who preorder the title, regardless of platform, will receive a free copy of the DOOM 64 rerelease.

[Source: Bethesda on Twitter]