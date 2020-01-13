If there’s one thing Persona 5 is well known for, its how stylish it is. The slick animated cutscenes just ooze cool and the game seems to break all conventions of JRPGs being slow-moving by being quick on its feet and magnificent to watch. The upcoming Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers is looking to keep the same tone for its cutscenes if the opening movie is anything to go by. It seems like changing developers hasn’t dampened the creative process at all, and Persona 5 Scramble still manages to put out an intro that amazes and manages to immediately pull viewers in with it’s high-speed and stylish animation.

Featuring the always lovable Phantom Thieves, a few new characters, and Morgana being a clumsy cat, the snazzy intro really is eye-catching. It’s rather impressive how similar to Persona 5‘s intro it is, while still feeling unique. If nothing else, it should serve as a good taste of things to come while we wait for the game. Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers is set to launch on February 20th, 2020, in Japan, but there’s currently no word on when the game will be coming West.

During that wait, we will at least have Persona 5: Royal to tide us over. This updated version of Persona 5 includes a new playable character, new story situations, and DLC where you can fight the main characters of past Persona games. Persona 5: Royal will serve as the definitive edition of what is already one of the best games in the series, and received a stellar review from us. If you haven’t played it before, this would be the perfect chance to jump in. It has the added bonus that you’ll be totally prepared for Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers as well. You can grab Persona 5: Royal on PlayStation 4 starting March 31st, 2020.