Last month, Dark Horse and CD Projekt RED unveiled details about a Deluxe Edition of The World of Cyberpunk 2077 lore book. In showing off even more of the tome’s contents, Dark Horse has shared a much better look at the game’s map. Recent images of the lore book’s cover art indicate there’s a portion of the map that hasn’t been previously shown. It’s a smaller area compared to the rest of the map’s real estate. Still, given the supposed density of CD Projekt RED’s sci-fi world, that small area will likely be teeming with content.

Get a closer look at the lore book’s Night City map cover in the following image:

Dark Horse will fill the 192-page Cyberpunk 2077 lore book with physical extras. These goodies include:

An exclusive Night City map cover

A slipcase featuring Night City graffiti

A set of temporary Cyberpunk 2077 tattoos

A poster of Johnny Silverhand (Played by Keanu Reeves)

And a set of vehicle postcards

Apart from sharing details about the official soundtrack during last year’s The Game Awards, CD Projekt hasn’t divulged new Cyberpunk 2077 information in some time. With the release date fast approaching, that’s bound to change in the coming weeks.

Cyberpunk 2077 comes to the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on April 16th. Both the standard and deluxe editions the title’s lore book will hit stores a few days later on April 21st. The standard version will cost $35.99; meanwhile, the deluxe option is more costly with a list price of $99.99.

Check out the latest images from the Deluxe Edition in the following image gallery:

Better Look at Cyberpunk 2077 Map Shown in New Lore Book Images WATCH GALLERY

[Source: GameSpot via Wccftech]