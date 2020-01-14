Square Enix has delayed a pair of its biggest releases for this calendar year–Final Fantasy VII Remake and Marvel’s Avengers. The delay for Final Fantasy will not keep eager fans waiting too much longer, though. Final Fantasy VII Remake’s launch is being moved from March 3rd to April 10th. However, the Avengers-starring title is receiving a push that spans a number of months. Originally set to hit stores on May 10th, Marvel’s Avengers will now arrive on September 4th.

News of the Final Fantasy VII delay came via an official statement from the development team. In the statement, Producer Yoshinori Kitase briefly shared a reason for what he referred to as a “tough decision.” Most notably, the developers need a few extra weeks to “apply final polish” and deliver an experience that better aligns with the team’s ambitious vision for the remake.

Marvel’s Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics released a similar statement on its official website. In pushing the game to September, the studio intends to use that extra development time to focus on “fine tuning and polishing the game to the high standards our fans expect and deserve.”

The most recent bit of news to surface concerning Final Fantasy VII was a leak, which made the rounds due to a reported demo datamine. Allegedly, the information features spoiler-filled details about the difference in plot between the upcoming remake and the title’s original release.

On the Marvel’s Avengers front, Square Enix recently announced a prequel novel and art book. How the newly revealed delay will affect these Titan Books-published releases currently remains unknown.

[Source: Square Enix, Crystal Dynamics via Kotaku]