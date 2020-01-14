There will soon be another way to get your hands on the upcoming Streets of Rage 4, thanks to Limited Run Games. The distribution company will be releasing the game physically sometime in the future, although its release date and other details are unknown.

This news comes by way of Limited Run Games’ Twitter account, where it simply says “more details to come.” There is currently no preorder information or even an expected release window, price, or announcement of multiple SKUs (like a collector’s edition). We aren’t even clear if the physical version is coming to PS4, although Limited Run Games usually distributes its products on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

We’re excited to announce that we will be doing a physical Limited Run of Streets of Rage 4. More details to come! pic.twitter.com/7L3b0Jp0oT — Limited Run PAX South (@LimitedRunGames) January 14, 2020

The digital version announced in late 2018 is expected to arrive sometime in 2020, developed by Dotemu in conjunction with Guard Crush Games and Lizardcube. Streets of Rage 4 will also feature a soundtrack by the original composers Yūzō Koshiro and Motohiro Kawashima. It will release digitally for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

As its name suggests, Limited Run Games is a distributor of physical games in limited quantities. The company mostly focuses ongiving collectors the chance to own physical editions of indie games that are normally only available digitally, like Celeste, Accounting+ VR, and Spelunky, but has also been known to tackle higher profile releases like the games in the Jak series. Limited Run was founded in 2015 and has become one of the (if not the) most successful limited physical game distributors.

Will you try to get your hands on a copy of Streets of Rage 4 getting a physical release? Do you hope there’s a collector’s edition of the game?

[Source: Twitter via Limited Run Games]