PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – January 14, 2020

North American Update

January’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

Action Combat VR Bundle by Survios ($39.99)

Creed: Rise to Glory and Raw Data Survios Bundle ($49.99)

Galactic Collection ($39.99)

VR Beginners Bundle by Survios ($29.99)

VR Fitness Bundle by Survios ($29.99)

PS4 Games

Arcade Archives Penguin-Kun Wars ($7.99)

Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk DX ($39.99)

Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack ($89.99)

Atelier Escha and Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX ($39.99)

Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea DX ($39.99)

Conan Exiles – Complete Edition ($104.99)

Darwin Project (Free to play)

Eclipse: Edge of Light ($14.99)

Flat Heroes ($9.99)

Hardcore Mecha ($19.99)

HITMAN 2 – Isle of Sgail Pack ($11.99)

IN-VERT ($4.99)

Jewel Rotation ($5.99)

Melbits World Party Edition ($19.99)

Pixel Devil and the Broken Cartridge ($4.99)

Red Bow ($3.99)

Seek Hearts ($14.99/PS+ $13.49)

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments ($39.99)

Space Ribbon – Slipstream to the Extreme ($6.99)

Super Mega Space Blaster Special Turbo ($4.99/PS+ $3.99)

The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition ($29.99)

Tokyo Dark – Remembrance – ($19.99)

Track Mayhem ($4.99)

Without Escape ($4.99)

PS Vita Games

Red Bow ($3.99)

Without Escape ($4.99)

