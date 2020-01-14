Even though it’s coming up on its three-year anniversary, Tekken 7 just made a huge splash on the UK’s bestseller charts for the week ending January 11, 2020. It went from the 31st spot all the way up to number four, likely thanks to a major sale that many took advantage of. Project Cars 2 saw a similar jump, leaping up to number five from 32, while Nintendo’s Super Mario Odyssey, previously at 22, came in at number seven on the list.

Tekken 7 has seen major support from developer/publisher Bandai Namco, even receiving DLC and updates into 2020. With over 4 million copies sold, it still has content on the way for its Season Pass 3, which contains new stages, fighters, and bonus character customization options.

Project Cars 2 (also a Bandai Namco-published game) performed exceptionally well, climbing back to the top of the UK charts and taking the 5th spot on the list. Towards the end of last year, the game’s developer Slightly Mad Studios was purchased by Codemasters, a UK-based team known for its work on racing games like F1, Dirt, and Grid.

The UK’s top-selling retail games remained largely unchanged from previous weeks. Besides the surprise appearances of Tekken 7 and Project Cars 2, The usual suspects like FIFA 20, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Grand Theft Auto V all cracked the top 10 for the week.

Here are the top 10 bestselling retail games in the UK for the week ending January 11, 2020:

FIFA 20 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Tekken 7 Project Cars 2 Grand Theft Auto V Super Mario Odyssey Luigi’s Mansion 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Borderlands 3

What do you make of last week’s heavy hitters in the UK?

[Source: UKIE]