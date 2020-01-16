Call of Duty League ‘Hype Battles’ Will Pit Celebrities Against One Another

Call of Duty League has undergone some drastic changes for the 2020 season, with franchising teams out of cities around the world. Hype Battles are the latest addition to the competition, 2v2 celebrity matches that will take place right on the main stage during Call of Duty League play. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Gunfight mode creates the perfect opportunity to set up quick matches between celebrity guests, giving viewers a brief reprieve from the main tournament.

NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns has boasted about his own Call of Duty skills, and now he’ll get a chance to prove that he’s the best Call of Duty player in the NBA with the inaugural Hype Battle. He’s the first announced celebrity player set to take the stage during the Call of Duty League’s opening tournament in Minneapolis on January 24-26th. Karl-Anthony Towns plays center for the Minnesota Timberwolves, a two-time NBA All-Star and 2016 Rookie of the Year.

Towns’ celebrity teammate and two celebrity opponents have yet to be named but expect these stars to be the kinds of athletes and influencers that Activision usually teams up with for Call of Duty promotions. The Hype Battle will be the prologue for Sunday’s big League matches, so even if you can’t make it to the venue to watch in person, live stream viewers will still have the opportunity to see the celebrity deathmatch go down.

The Call of Duty League promises that additional celebrity Hype Battles will happen throughout the season, but stops short of confirming that they’ll be present at every event. If you want to attend the opener in Minnesota, you can purchase tickets to the show to watch in person or catch it via live stream on CallofDutyLeague.com. The event runs January 24-26th, 2020.