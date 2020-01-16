Last November, Sony’s Head of Global Second Party Games, Gio Corsi, announced his departure from the company. At the time, the well-known PS Vita champion kept silent about his next venture. Now he’s letting the cat out of the bag. Corsi has recently joined Friday the 13th: The Game developer IllFonic, taking up a role as the studio’s Chief Product Officer.

Corsi himself announced the news on his personal Twitter page. Apparently, he’s already hard at work with the team on “current and future titles.” See Corsi’s celebratory post in the tweet below:

Happy to finally announce that I have joined the fantastic crew at @IllFonic as their ‘Chief Product Officer’ working on both current & future titles. I am extremely honored to join this awesome team! An Exciting 2020 indeed my friends! #LetsGo pic.twitter.com/p8kM6Gx4EB — GIO (@giocorsi) January 15, 2020

At present, there’s no word on what IllFonic’s “future titles” look like. However, the studio is currently developing Predator: Hunting Grounds, its next asymmetric multiplayer game. Similar to Friday the 13th: The Game, a group of people are pitted against the horror icon. This time, however, that group is a military squad. Of course, Predator will also have much more at his disposal compared to Jason, especially in terms of tactics and weaponry.

Predator: Hunting Grounds will come to the PlayStation 4 in a few months on April 24th. Preorders for both the standard and Digital Deluxe Editions are currently live. The latter will grant players access to exclusive skins, a PS4 Dynamic Theme, mini digital art book, and bonus XP.

[Source: Gio Corsi on Twitter]