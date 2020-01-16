This year’s Game Developers Conference (GDC) will see Hideo Kojima deliver a talk about his most recent release, Death Stranding. More specifically, the game creator’s discussion will center on his team’s design philosophy as it relates to the Norman Reedus-starring adventure. Aptly titled “Death Stranding Design Philosophy,” the Kojima discussion is slated to last one hour. GDC 2020 will run from Monday, March 16th to Friday, March 20th. However, at the time of writing, a date and time for Kojima’s hour-long special has not yet been specified.

In sharing details regarding Death Stranding’s design, Kojima’s talk will feature an in depth analysis of the game’s concept, game mechanics, theme, and storytelling practices. Attendees should also expect to learn how the word “connection” factored into Death Stranding’s developmental framework.

GDC 2020 will probably be a big one for Kojima and the team at Kojima Productions. In addition to serving as the subject of a design philosophy discussion, Death Stranding is nominated for a total of seven Game Developers Choice Awards. It’s in the running for awards such as Best Audio, Best Technology, Best Visual Art, and Game of the Year. The award show’s annual ceremony is scheduled to take place in the middle of GDC on March 18th.

On February 13th, Death Stranding may bring home a few trophies from the D.I.C.E. Awards. The Kojima title, along with Control, is nominated for an impressive eight awards, including Game of the Year.

Death Stranding is available in stores now for the PlayStation 4. It will launch on PC sometime this summer.

[Source: Game Developer Conference via Gamasutra]