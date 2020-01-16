Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Season One has gotten an extension, giving players more time to earn its rewards, with a couple new surprises from Infinity Ward. Originally, Season One was supposed to conclude at the end of January, but will now last until February 11, 2020. Along with news of its extension, you’ll be able to enjoy a new Crossbow and new map remixes. Plus, you’ll have plenty of opportunities for 2XP events, as well.

So far, Season One has included an onslaught of free content, including a new Ground War map called Port, new weapons, the addition of classic Call of Duty 4 maps—Shipment, Crash, and Vacant—and several new game modes. Now, you’ll have an extra eleven days to rise through the Battle Pass ranks and earn rewards such as operator skins, 2XP tokens, new blueprints, and a slew of other items.

Recently, Modern Warfare received an update which implemented a 3v3 Gunfight mode, expanding on the original 2v2 version. This expansion of Gunfight sends players to the same small-scale maps but adds an additional player on each team for extra chaos and fun. The original 2v2 Gunfight is still available to play.

Infinity Ward and Activision also began a campaign to aid with the terrible Australian bushfires that have plagued the country for weeks. All the net profits made from Modern Warfare’s “Outback Relief Pack” through January 31 will be donated to assist with the devastating fires. Purchasing the $20 Outback Relief Pack will grant you a new operator skin, sniper rifle blueprint, new emblem, and a cute Koala charm for you to hang from your weapons.

Following Season One’s completion, fans can look forward to Season Two, though Activision has not revealed when it will commence. If it’s anything like Season One, it will introduce a steady flow of content with consistent updates, new weapons, and gear to enjoy, as well as a brand new battle pass to earn rewards from.

Modern Warfare was 2019’s bestselling game after being on the market for just a few days. It enjoyed critical success, as well, with many outlets praising its return to a classic CoD-style, single-player campaign mode, and dense multiplayer offerings. Here at PSLS, we scored it a 9.0, complimenting its polish and effective cross-play functionality.

You can purchase a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for PS4 through Amazon.

