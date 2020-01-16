Update: David Jaffe says he has no more information than the rest of us and is simply speculating about a February reveal based on currently public leaks and rumor.

#1 As a kid from Bama, I’m very glad to see ‘reckon’ used in a headline. Makes me crave @CrackerBarrel +Uncle Jessie’s moonshine. #2- If I had company secrets (I don’t), I wouldn’t spill them. I’m just going off the rumors I’m hearing online+history. This is not news. Thx. pic.twitter.com/sqyedvvQG7 — David Scott Jaffe (@davidscottjaffe) January 16, 2020

Original: With the PS5 scheduled to launch later in 2020, fans are eager to see the console’s official reveal which will supposedly happen soon. And according to Twisted Metal and PS2-era God of War Director David Jaffe, we won’t have to wait much longer to see what’s in store.

Jaffe took to Twitter to give his take on Sony skipping out on E3 again this year, and dropped a potential time frame for when to expect more information. Jaffe said:

PS5 reveal is less than 4 weeks away. Sony knows hard core gamers are hanging on every scrap of info and know that just cause [Microsoft] dominates the conversation at the moment, that’s an easy thing to change when they are ready to reveal (assuming the reveal is good).

Sony has yet to confirm when the reveal will be happening, but many signs point to a showcase that will be similar to the PS4 reveal, which was officially unveiled in February 2013. If Jaffe’s claims are true, this would place the PS5’s unveiling almost exactly seven years after its predecessor, if you don’t count the Wired interviews.

A Twitter user later asked if Sony had announced a concrete date for the upcoming unveiling, to which Jaffe replied:

I want to say it’s the worst kept secret in games right now. February reveal like they did for PS4.

As Jaffe noted in his previous tweet, yes, fans are grasping at any nugget of information they can, since Sony has been unusually quiet leading up to the new generation. This is a way different strategy than Microsoft, which showed off its new console, Xbox Series X at That Game Awards 2019.

The last info drop of any consequence was at the recent CES 2020 conference, in which Sony revealed the PS5’s new logo. On Sony’s Instagram page, the image of the logo broke records, becoming the most liked video game image on Instagram with over 5 million likes in a 48-hour time span.

When do you think we’ll get our first look at the PS5? Do you think Jaffe’s claims hold up?

[Source: Twitter]