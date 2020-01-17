Yesterday, Sony shut the door on one PlayStation Store sale, but another door has opened today, in the form of the US PS Store’s Games Under $20 sale. The new sale will last for two weeks. It kicked of this morning and is set to end early next month on February 5th at 8:00am PST.

As the theme of the sale suggests, the latest round of discounts knocks several dozen titles down to a price below $20. A number of DLC packages and bundles feature in the lengthy lineup of sales, as well. For instance, quite a few Season Passes for the Call of Duty franchise are now considerably discounted. The same is true for Dragon Ball Xenoverse and its sequel. There’s even an Overcooked! bundle that consists of the original game and the 2018 follow-up for just $17.49.

Of course, dozens of other titles have their standard versions on sale. Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy, Batman: Arkham Knight, Knack, Mafia III, Mortal Kombat X, and Wolfenstein: The New Order are all priced at $9.99 apiece. Other Ubisoft adventures such as Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, AC: Unity, Watch Dogs, and Watch Dogs 2 also appear on the list at under $15 each.

A few other noteworthy sales include Dying Light ($12.99), Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY Edition ($9.99), Dishonored 2 ($14.99), Grand Theft Auto V ($14.99), Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition ($14.99), Outer Wilds ($19.99), The Evil Within ($7.99), and The Wolf Among Us ($4.94).

This sale seems a great way to usher in the 2020s, especially since the first part of this year is a little less cluttered on the gaming front due to a number of recent delay announcements.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]