Warner Bros. Animation has plans to release a Mortal Kombat animated movie in the first half of 2020, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Not to be confused with the reboot planned for 2021, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge is being directed by Ethan Spaulding (Batman: Assault on Arkham, Justice League: Throne of Atlantis) and is being written by Jeremy Adams (Supernatural, Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans).

Series co-creator Ed Boon is listed as a creative consultant.

Community‘s Joel McHale will voice Johnny Cage and Dexter‘s Jennifer Carpenter will be the voice of Sonya Blade. Other cast members include Jordan Rodrigues as Lui Kang, Patrick Seitz as Scorpion and Hanzo Hasashi, Steve Blum as Sub-Zero, Artt Butler as Shang Tsung, Darin De Paul as Quan Chi, Robin Atkin Downes as Kano, David B. Mitchell as Raiden, Ike Amadi as Jax Briggs, Kevin Michael Richardson as Goro, Grey Griffin as Kitana and Satoshi Hasashi, and Fred Tatasciore as Demon Torturer.

The Hollywood Reporter listed Rick Morales (Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, Batman vs. Two-Face) as producer, Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham by Gaslight) as co-producer, and Sam Register as executive producer.

As for the Mortal Kombat reboot, it’s set for release on January 15, 2021. For casting and other details, check out our previous coverage.

