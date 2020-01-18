Trusted Rockstar Games insider and YouTuber SWEGTA has said that Take-Two Interactive is reportedly pushing the Grand Theft Auto developer to return to a more frequent release schedule. Rockstar, which released two new high-profile games between 2013 and 2018, has a number of relatively smaller IPs in its portfolio including Bully, Man Hunt, and Max Payne.

Take-Two is reportedly pressuring Rockstar Games to return to their more frequent game release schedule. Although this probably would be bad for bigger franchises like GTA and Red Dead, it could incentivize them to continue focusing on much smaller titles like Bully and Manhunt. — SWEGTA (@SWEGTA) January 17, 2020

Although we ask that our readers take all rumors with a grain of salt, Take-Two has previously expressed its desire to see more frequent releases from Rockstar. In June 2019, CEO Strauss Zelnick hinted during an interview with Games Industry that “eight years is probably too long” for a game to release and it’s now possible for studios to release less expansive titles at launch and add content on an ongoing basis, making room for more frequent releases.

“We believe in resting titles as a great thing. I was a real outlier 12 years ago when we said we don’t think it makes sense to annualize non-sports titles, and now most people would agree,” said Zelnick. “But I think eight years is probably too long. It’s possible that the ability to deliver content on an ongoing basis for a long time after an initial release of a hit would mean that perhaps that initial release wouldn’t be as long in terms of number of hours of gameplay as previously had been demanded in a world where that was all you were getting.”

That said, we’ve heard rumors that Rockstar is planning to release a sequel to Bully but nothing concrete has surfaced in this regard yet.

[Source: ResetEra]