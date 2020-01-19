A number of US-based Reddit users have revealed that they’ve been able to purchase DualShock 4’s back button attachment from their local Walmart stores ahead of release date for $25. The item will officially release on January 23rd and will cost $30.

While photos of the attachment and accompanying Walmart receipts have been provided, we don’t have a set list of stores that are selling it early (one receipt mentions Carson City, NV). Some users have reported that they tried several stores before they found one where they were able to make an early purchase and avail a $5 discount. So head over to your local store(s) and see if you luck out.

As a reminder, the attachment comes with the following features:

The two back buttons can map up to 16 different actions such as triangle, circle, R1 and R2 to name a few and provide amazing tactile feedback, so you can jump and slide without missing a beat. The attachment also features an integrated OLED display that provides real time information around button assignments. Highly Configurable: A dedicated button allows you to remap back button inputs on the fly, so you are always prepared no matter what game you’re playing. Furthermore, you can save and choose up to three different profiles for use in various games and there is also a headset pass-through for connecting any 3.5mm wired headset to the controller.

The attachment will also be available at Best Buy and Target. In the UK, it’ll be exclusive to GAME.

Let us know if you’re able to snag the item and from where!

[Source: Reddit (1)(2)(3)]