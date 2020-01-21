Daybreak Games is restructuring how it conducts business, with plans to give development teams more autonomy. Such restructuring has led to the formation of three studios, all devoted to specific Daybreak franchises–DC Universe Online, EverQuest, and PlanetSide. In addition to supporting these titles, each team will also begin work on new projects, none of which have officially been unveiled. These changes are being implemented as a long-term strategy to ensure all Daybreak studios can develop their own identity.

Jack Emmert (Star Trek Online and Neverwinter) will lead the Austin-based Dimensional Ink Games. The team at Dimensional Ink is on track to continue supporting the DC-centric MMORPG, DC Universe Online. Sometime this year, this particular studio plans to begin development on “its next high-profile action MMO project.” Daybreak has yet to hint at whether the new MMO will center on superheroes or not.

Holly Longdale maintains her role as Executive Producer of the development team at Darkpaw Games. Support for MMORPGs EverQuest and EverQuest II will persist under Darkpaw’s watch. In addition, this studio aims to “develop the next innovation” for EverQuest; however, details on what this entails exactly are not public knowledge.

PlanetSide and PlanetSide 2 Executive Producer Andy Sites will helm Rogue Planet Games. The San Diego-based team’s mission remains devoted to the massively multiplayer first-person shooter genre. With Daybreak Games’ new development structure in place, Rogue Planet Games will “develop its next genre-defining experience.” As with the other two studios, concrete information about the future game remains under wraps.

Daybreak Games’ new strategy sounds somewhat similar to how Ubisoft reportedly intends to restructure its editorial team. Most notably, sources allege the French company wants to allow seven different teams to be autonomously led by one creative voice apiece, each of which will report to Chief Creative Officer Serge Hascoet, to allow for more unique elements to percolate.

[Source: Daybreak Games via Business Wire]