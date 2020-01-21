PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – January 21, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

January’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

Shadow Legend VR ($24.99)

PS4 Games

4K DYNAMIC SPACE THEME BUNDLE ($4.99)

Afterparty Bundle: Game + Dynamic Theme + Avatars ($23.99)

Arcade Archives Bells and Whistles ($7.99)

CHUBBY PIXEL MEGA BUNDLE ($29.99)

Close to the Sun Digital Deluxe ($29.99)

Dawn of Man + Planetbase ($35.99)

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT ($59.99)

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT – Deluxe Edition ($84.99)

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT – Ultimate Edition ($94.99)

Dragon Fantasy: Volumes of Westeria ($9.99)

FoxyLand 2 ($4.79)

Gravity Error ($7.99)

Lumini ($8.99)

Maitetsu: Pure Station ($34.99)

Paraiso Island Year 1 Bundle ($9.99)

The Surge 2 – Premium Edition ($74.99)

PS Vita Games

FoxyLand 2 ($4.79)

