THQ Nordic still has yet to unveil a release date for SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated. Yet, it seems someone else is doing so in the publisher’s stead. A new Nintendo infographic covering upcoming Switch releases seems to feature a leaked launch date for the remake. Supposedly, SpongeBob SquarePants fans will find themselves bound for Bikini Bottom in just a few short months on May 22nd.

Other dates on Nintendo’s infographic are accurate. For instance, Darksiders Genesis, another THQ Nordic production, does indeed come to consoles on February 14th. This seemingly suggests the Battle for Bikini Bottom date is also correct, though THQ Nordic has not confirmed as much. Regardless, there currently exists no word as to whether the remake will release simultaneously across all platforms.

THQ Nordic announced the return of Battle for Bikini Bottom last summer. Such a move is the publisher’s first step in reviving classic Nickelodeon adventures. In sharing this news in 2018, THQ Nordic expressed a desire to bring back a long list of properties, including Danny Phantom, Rugrats, Rocket Power, and The Wild Thornberrys. What’s on the cards following the upcoming SpongeBob release remains a mystery at present.

Battle for Bikini Bottom isn’t returning without plenty to show for it, either. There are two very expensive Collector’s Editions set to release. One is the $150 Shiny Edition, which will come with a SpongeBob figurine, six lithographs, and socks. The F.U.N. Edition serves as another, far more pricier option. For $300, costumers can get their hands on everything in the Shiny Edition, as well as Sandy and Patrick figurines, and a set of Tiki Keyrings.

