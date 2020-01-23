Ubisoft’s support for Ghost Recon Wildlands has yet to cease. The title’s latest patch, Title Update 21, is nothing if not massive. Wildlands‘ Title Update 21 recently went live on the PlayStation 4, weighing a whopping 24GB. The update is slightly smaller on PC and Xbox One, clocking in at 21GB on both platforms. Once players are able to dive back into the experience, they’ll notice a slew of fixes particularly with regards to the Mercenary Mode.

Quite a few general fixes are addressed in the new title update, too. However, many of them are comparatively minor in scale. Full patch notes for Ghost Recon Wildlands Title Update 21 are as follows:

Mercenary Mode:

Added weapons and tools to the Mercenary mode.

Added a loot log to the Mercenary mode.

Weapon damage, bleed, and armor resistance have been rebalanced to provide an overall more fun experience in Mercenary mode.

Players are now able to automatically loot ammo and armor pieces without the need for an input.

Matchmaking flow has been reworked in order to provide a more streamlined experience.

Some gameplay elements were reworked to be more consistent with other PvP modes. For example, players are no longer able to aim with a sniper rifle in third person.

Fixed several matchmaking issues where players were unable to find a game or remained in an infinite search.

Rebalanced scoring system for the Mercenary mode to provide a fairer experience and reduce the possibility for tied scores.

Stamina has been removed from the Mercenary mode to improve the match flow.

Added an adaptive system that would allow the game to start a Mercenary match without the maximum number of players.

Kill logs were reworked to include more details about death situations in Mercenary mode.

Players dying in Mercenary mode no longer lose all the collected cash.

Fixed an issue where killed Unidad soldiers would remain standing up in Mercenary mode.

Fixed several minor sound issues in Mercenary mode.

Fixed several minor interface issues in Mercenary mode.

Fixed several minor animation issues in Mercenary mode.

Fixed several minor issues affecting color-blind settings in Mercenary mode.

Fixed an issue where players were effectively able to duplicate weapons in Mercenary mode.

Fixed several issues where players would get stuck in an infinite interaction with minor intels in Mercenary mode.

Fixed several issues breaking the reload function if a player looted or dropped items in Mercenary mode.

Fixed several issues where players would spawn near Unidad positions in Mercenary mode.

Fixed an issue where minor intels could remain floating mid-air in Mercenary mode.

Fixed several issues where players were able to respawn with gear in Mercenary mode.

Fixed several issues where major intel would not spawn in Mercenary mode.

Fixed an issue where interacting with a major intel would cause nothing to happen in Mercenary mode.

Fixed several issues that prevented players from looting items in Mercenary mode.

Fixed an issue where deploy phase timers were stopped after dying in Mercenary mode.

Fixed an issue that would prevent players from capturing the extraction zone in Mercenary mode.

Fixed several issues affecting the extraction helicopter and its pilot behavior in Mercenary mode.

Fixed an issue where players could not be road killed if they were interacting with an intel in Mercenary mode.

Fixed an issue that would make arrows point in the wrong direction on the TacMap while in Mercenary mode.

Fixed an issue where death icons would not disappear after reaching back the same location in Mercenary mode.

Fixed an issue where the loot cache icon would not disappear after looting all items in Mercenary mode.

Fixed an issue where icons from vehicles spawned with a minor intel would be missing from the TacMap in Mercenary mode.

General Fixes:

Fixed several crash instances.

Fixed several minor issues that prevent players from navigating in the store.

Fixed an issue where Bowman would stop following the player during the second part of the Oracle mission.

Fixed an issue where El Cerebro’s assistant would not follow the mission path after getting in a vehicle.

Fixed a minor texture issue on some buildings.

Fixed other minor world issues (invisible walls, missing textures, collisions, …).

Fixed minor localization issues.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint will soon receive a major patch, as well. According to the franchise’s Twitter page, Title Update 1.1.0 is scheduled to go live across all platforms on January 28th. This update, which was originally meant to be deployed in December, will most notably improve enemy AI and adjust a number of equipment-based issues. The Terminator Live Event is also on track to launch sometime soon.

[Source: Ubisoft Forums via MP1st]