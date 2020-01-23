2020 marks the 25th anniversary of Dead Nation developer Housemarque. During that quarter of a century period, the team has experienced exponential growth. Yet, in recent years, the studio’s stepped away from the arcade and twin-stick shooter titles its known for, shifting focus towards more ambitious projects. The battle royale Stormdivers counts as one such game. However, something even more challenging will take precedent at Housemarque for the time begin. Consequently, Stormdivers‘ development, as well as that of other games, is being placed on hold. This will allow the team of 80 to work exclusively on its “biggest game to date.”

Marketing Director Mikael Haveri announced the news in a lengthy blog post, saying the unannounced title will define Housemarque’s next phase of evolution. Haveri’s post doesn’t offer too much in the way of detail, but he notes that an official announcement will take place in the “coming months.” The message reads in part, “So now we are focused on delivering our most ambitious and biggest game to date, putting every other project on hold, including the development of Stormdivers.”

Housemarque teased this larger game in late 2018 as a new AAA project. According to Haveri, development has gone on for about three years at this point, with “full scale production” currently underway. All is apparently going well, too, thanks in part to the “amazing support” the team continues to receive from its partner who has remains unnamed. Information about Housemarque’s partner on the project is likely to surface once the game is formally unveiled.

