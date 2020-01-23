As promised, Team Ninja has unleashed a brand-new trailer for Nioh 2, which centers on the game’s overarching narrative. In doing so, the studio additionally shared details about its post-launch content plans. Nioh 2 will receive three DLC releases, each made up of a storyline focusing on events that pre-date the main game.

In a PlayStation Blog post, Team Ninja Creative Director Tom Lee explained how Nioh 2’s post-launch releases will somewhat compare to that of the original Nioh. For example, in addition to the story-based content, the upcoming title’s DLC will reward players with new characters, combat abilities, and weapons. Moreover, the story missions will be divided into multiple main missions and side quests. As such, players who purchase the post-launch content should anticipate hours of additional gameplay time.

All three of the DLC packs will come packaged in the Season Pass for Nioh 2. Those who purchase either the Special Edition or Digital Deluxe Edition, both of which cost $80, will receive the Season Pass alongside contents already featured in each edition. Unfortunately, pricing details for those who may want to purchase Nioh 2’s DLC individually is not yet public. In addition, Team Ninja has yet to share release date information for the three content releases.

Check out the sequel’s new story trailer below. It seems to perfectly set the stage for the chaos that will no doubt ensue:

Nioh 2 comes to the PlayStation 4 in just a couple of months on March 13th. Preorders for both of the aforementioned special editions are currently live. The Digital Deluxe Edition via the PlayStation Store will come with the Season Pass, in-game extras, and a PS4 Avatar Set and Theme. Meanwhile, the Special Edition will feature Season Pass content, a steelbook case, and The Art of Nioh 2 book.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]