Shadow of the Colossus remaster studio Bluepoint Games has unveiled its revamped website “in preparation for the upcoming year,” which teases its latest project yet again.
Chief Technical Director Peter Dalton shared the website’s latest look on Twitter while announcing job opportunities. A description of the studio reveals that Bluepoint now comprises of over 90 developers and its upcoming title is its “largest project” ever.
Established in 2006, with a team now over 90 people, Bluepoint has developed a history of delivering the highest quality remasters and remakes in the industry. But that’s not enough for us. Our latest project is the largest in our history, and aims to define the visual benchmark for the next generation of gaming hardware.
Our founders were part of the Metroid Prime engineering team, and have been in the industry for over 20 years, while the majority of the team has been in the industry for at least 10 years.
With each game, we set out to achieve industry-defining visuals and gameplay, while fostering the growth and success of our team.
Bluepoint has managed to keep its project(s) tightly under wraps while teasing fans with vague images and poems on Twitter. If rumors are to be believed, at least one of the project is a Demon’s Souls remaster but Dalton has previously said that PlayStation classic The Legend of Dragoon should “perhaps be a project” because he loves the game and fans’ passion for it.
We’re excited to see what Bluepoint has in store. For now, we’re playing the guessing game.
[Source: Peter Dalton via Shinobi602 (Twitter)]