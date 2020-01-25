Established in 2006, with a team now over 90 people, Bluepoint has developed a history of delivering the highest quality remasters and remakes in the industry. But that’s not enough for us. Our latest project is the largest in our history, and aims to define the visual benchmark for the next generation of gaming hardware.

Our founders were part of the Metroid Prime engineering team, and have been in the industry for over 20 years, while the majority of the team has been in the industry for at least 10 years.

With each game, we set out to achieve industry-defining visuals and gameplay, while fostering the growth and success of our team.