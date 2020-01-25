To celebrate Resident Evil 2 remake‘s one-year anniversary, a number of its developers took to the PlayStation Blog to reflect upon the game’s development journey – from the original pitch to its final release.

According to Director Kazunori Kadoi, the entire development team sat down in the office to watch the remake’s E3 2018 reveal live. Not only were they “surprised” by fans’ response, they were equally delighted because managing fans’ expectations and keeping the game “fresh” was a “tough juggling act.”

“We didn’t think that a game which is ‘just’ a remake would garner such a massive reaction, so we were surprised and delighted to see the response,” said Kadoi. “Not only that but once reactions to the gameplay on the E3 booth started to hit, we saw that people loved it, and we even got some show awards! This was both the highest praise for me as a director, and also somehow a kind of additional pressure for the remaining months of the project.”

Producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi added that Capcom received numerous requests to remake Resident Evil 2 but it took many years to get the green light because it was “a tough proposition to make a great remake out of this classic game.”

“After some years, the timing was right and we talked about remaking RE2 again, and this time we were able to get the go-ahead to proceed with development,” Hirabayashi added. “We were so excited to be able to confirm the game was in the works.”

Thanks in part to Resident Evil 2 remake’s success, a Resident Evil 3 remake is in the works.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]

