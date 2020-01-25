The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) and The NPD Group have revealed that U.S. video game content generated $35.4 billion in revenue in 2019, a two percent year-on-year increase. For comparison purposes, the 2018 figures were adjusted to consider the same number of tracked weeks as 2019.

The aforementioned figure includes full games, in-game purchases, and mobile spending.

On console, digital content – including full games as well as downloadable content and microtransactions – saw an increase in sales. Mobile and subscription spending also saw an increase in sales whereas physical content and PC digital content spending declined.

“The continued economic growth and impact of the industry illustrates what we in the industry see every day – more and more people of all ages and backgrounds love playing video games and are celebrating their unparalleled entertainment,” ESA President and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis said in a press release. “As new platforms and technology continue to reach more players across the country, we expect 2020 to be yet another exciting year of engaging content and innovation as video games cement their place as the leading form of entertainment in America.”

“Consumer spending on entertainment software increased in 2019, driven by the expanded reach and accessibility of content across a variety of platforms including console, PC, mobile and virtual reality,” added NPD analyst Mat Piscatella. “2020 is expected to be a year that sets the stage for the next period of rapid spending growth for video game content. New hardware, subscription, and cloud gaming offerings are poised to give players even more options to engage with gaming content wherever, whenever and however they wish.”

