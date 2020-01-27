Sony unveiled Patapon 2 Remastered in December 2017. Apart from recent thumbnail leaks via the PlayStation Store, nothing of note has surfaced since then. Patapon diehards will be thrilled to learn the tide is turning in their favor. On Thursday, January 30th, the PSP classic will finally makes its way to the PlayStation 4 for $14.99

In announcing this exciting news, Sony also unleashed a brand-new trailer. See Patapon 2 Remastered in action via the following tweet from PlayStation:

Pata pata pata pon Patapon 2 comes to PS4 January 30! https://t.co/AGLyJ6Yqco pic.twitter.com/tmHzspd1Kb — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 27, 2020

A rhythm-based 2D platformer, Patapon 2 first launched in 2008 on PSP. It served as a follow-up to 2007’s Patapon, which received its own PlayStation 4 remaster in 2018. In the sequel, players assume the role of the Patapon tribe’s deity. The Patapon army especially requires guidance after surviving a shipwreck due to a Kraken attack.

Such devastation washes the Patapons ashore on strange land, where they encounter new enemies, allies, and a slew of boss battles. With only drum commands at their disposal, the army must navigate their way to the promise land of Earthend. To ensure the army’s success, players will need to rely on strategy by customizing the army, equipping each soldier with gear and weapons, and carefully positioning them on the battlefield.

Patapon 2 Remastered will feature over 30 missions, spanning from those of the hunting variety to boss battles. Apparently, fans of the original have quite a few surprises to look forward to as well. According to a post on the PlayStation Blog, the remaster is also set to include “a host of new minigames and many more surprises.”

[Source: PlayStation Blog]