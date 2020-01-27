Following his release as a DLC character at the end of 2019, Leroy Smith will now be getting a substantial nerf as part of Tekken 7’s 3.20 update. The Tekken 7 community quickly realized that Leroy was overpowered, but will be more balanced after the patch drops on January 28, 2020. In fact, the majority of the game’s top players were using Leroy as their main character during EVO Japan because of his strength. While Leroy was the focus of the character adjustments, there were a number of small balancing changes made to other characters like Yoshimitsu, Josie, Anna, and others. The update will also implement a new feature with My Replay & Tips and will also have some minor frame data adjustments.

Here’s what to expect with tomorrow’s update:

Tekken 7 Update 3.20 Patch Notes

New feature “MY REPLAY & TIPS” In ”MY REPLAY & TIPS”, a player can view replays of their own matches. Suggestions for improvement are displayed along with the replay.

Battle balance adjustment Adjustments to game balance for certain characters were made. Please see the details from this page .

Adjustments to frame data information for certain moves were made. Corrected the unintentional display of data in specific circumstances for certain moves.



As noted in the full rundown of Leroy’s fixes, many of his moves are being nerfed. For example, the character could previously perform moves faster during Rage and after Twin Dragon Gate. This has been fixed. One move performed during Hermit has also been reduced from causing 25 damage to 21. A number of his other attacks have been adjusted for damage, as well as some of the character’s behaviors, like his animation after getting hit in midair.

Leroy was added as part of the game’s Season Pass 3, along with other notable characters like Zafina and Ganryu. Since Tekken 7’s release in 2017, it has gotten major updates, along with additional characters and content for the community to enjoy. It recently shot back up to the top of the UK bestseller list, likely thanks to a sale going on across retailers in that territory. It has surpassed over 4 million copies sold worldwide as of July 2019.

[Source: Bandai Namco]