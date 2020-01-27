The Witcher has exploded in popularity following the debut of its Netflix show at the end of 2019. In fact, it’s on track to be the most successful Netflix Season 1 debut ever, with over 76 million viewers in four weeks. This has had a ripple effect on both the books and the games, particularly The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which has been seen more peak concurrent players in the last month than when it released in 2015. It has also slowly climbed the UK bestseller charts, taking the number 12 spot last week after previously sitting at number 20. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot continues its reign as the bestselling game in the UK, for the second week in a row.

The Witcher 3 wasn’t the only game that enjoyed great success in the UK last week. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot was again the bestselling game in that territory, outperforming the behemoth Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Kakarot received mixed to positive reviews from critics, with many praising its RPG elements. We enjoyed it here at PSLS, awarding it an 8 and complimenting its art and accessible combat. It also recently got a sizable Day One update addressing the game’s long load times and other quality of life improvements.

Here are the UK’s top 10 bestselling games for the week ending January 25, 2020:

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 20 Just Dance 2020 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Minecraft Luigi’s Mansion 3 Mario & Sonic At The Tokyo Olympic Games 2020

Outside of the UK, The Witcher 3 was one of the most downloaded PS4 games during the month of December 2019 in North America. Prior to the show’s release on Netflix, it had already been renewed for a second season, which will supposedly be more linear when it debuts sometime in 2021.

[Source: Games Industry]