Though Capcom is preparing to release the Resident Evil 3 remake, many a Resident Evil fan patiently awaits news on an RE7 follow-up. While the latest word on this front doesn’t come directly from Capcom, the newly rumored details reportedly align with what other industry insiders have heard. Rumors from a source that received tips from people in the know claim Resident Evil 8, which won’t be titled as such, will star Ethan from RE7. In addition, the new installment will allegedly delve into the franchise’s history, while also introducing something fresh.

Twitter user Nibel shared a video featuring the rumors, which comes from the YouTube channel, Residence of Evil. According to the channel, Biohazard Declassified received leaked information from a tip line. Supposedly, these tips are related to Capcom’s previous calls for Resident Evil Ambassadors to serve as game testers.

For one, instead of the next entry’s title being accompanied by a number, Resident Evil will feature a “clever title.” Ethan is supposedly returning as the game’s protagonist. Again, players will follow his journey in first-person. That journey, according to the rumor, will begin in a village. From there, Ethan’s adventure will take him to a castle. The game’s environments overall will be “rural, snowy, and mountainous,” indicating a potential European setting.

Apparently, the next entry will also see the return of classic Resident Evil zombies. New enemy types are planned as well. One such foe will allegedly include a “persistent” shadowy female figure, who follows Ethan throughout and vanishes when seen. Moreover, the leak claims “wolf-like creatures” will attack in certain locales. Finally, Chris Redfield is on track to mount his return “in some capacity.”

Check out the full video below:

Again, since Capcom remains silent on the matter, these claims are unsubstantiated. At the time of writing, the publisher has yet to even confirm a Resident Evil 7 sequel is in the works. As such, take all of the above with a grain of salt.

[Source: Residence of Evil via Nibel on Twitter]