In December of last year, Motion Twin shared a teaser trailer for Dead Cells‘ upcoming “The Bad Seed” DLC. At the time, only an early 2020 release window was attached. While the studio has yet to provide a release date, it appears fans may get their hands on “The Bad Seed” in only a couple of weeks. Should a recent store listing prove true, the next major piece of Dead Cells content will release on February 11th for $4.99.

“The Bad Seed’s” supposed February launch date currently appears on a Microsoft Store listing. A screenshot of it features below:

At the time of writing, Motion Twin has yet to confirm or deny the above release date for Dead Cells‘ DLC. As such, though it certainly seems a plausible date, fans may not want to get too excited at present.

When “The Bad Seed” does launch, Dead Cells players will be in for quite the treat. The content features two new levels, a slew of new enemies to battle, including a wretched boss, and extra weapons. According to the Microsoft Store listing, the boss will supposedly will be “on par with The Concierge.” Meanwhile, the levels and their respective monsters serve as “alternatives” to Promenade of the Condemned/Toxic Sewers and Ramparts/Ossuary/Ancient Sewers.

Check out Motion Twin’s teaser for “The Bad Seed” in the following trailer:

Dead Cells is available on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms. Our review of the title awarded it a 7 out of 10, notably applauding its rogue-like game mechanics.

[Source: Microsoft Store via TrueAchievements]