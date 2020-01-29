Starting on February 4, 2020, you’ll be able to download the next batch of PS Plus games, but this time, there’s an additional game for PSVR owners. PS Plus members will be able to download BioShock: The Collection, The Sims 4, and the popular PSVR shooter Firewall: Zero Hour.

BioShock: The Collection is a package containing three of last generation’s most beloved games: BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite. It also includes all the single-player DLC for each, as well as director’s commentary from series creator Ken Levine. The collection does not feature the multiplayer component that originally released with BioShock 2, but does present all games at 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second. A new entry in the series is currently in development by newly established studio Cloud Chamber, with an unannounced release window.

Bioshock: The Collection, The Sims 4 and Firewall Zero Hour are your PS Plus games for February. Details: https://t.co/MfzccqKEat pic.twitter.com/hQf7p6CDva — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 29, 2020

Lining up with the series’ 20th birthday, The Sims 4 will be available to download as a PS Plus game this February. It originally came to PCs in 2014 and later arrived on consoles in 2017. Like many of the games in the series, The Sims 4 has a wide variety of expansion packs to choose from, like the University add-on, and of course, Cats and Dogs. Only the base version will be available through PS Plus, so you’ll have to grab the expansions separately.

Firewall: Zero Hour is a multiplayer strategic first-person shooter developed exclusively for PSVR. It’s one of the platform’s standout games, giving its players an online immersive tactical experience. Its inclusion as a PS Plus game will likely see a surge in its player-base once it becomes available to download next week.

Since the departure of PS3 and PS Vita games from the service in March 2019, subscribers have only been given two PS4 games each month (with a few exceptions), but next month, Sony is giving away a third title for PSVR users. It’s unclear if Sony will continue to offer more than two games a month going forward.

Remember, you still have time to download January 2020’s PS Plus games, which are Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and the wacky Goat Simulator. It’s recommended to at least add the games to your library even if you don’t immediately plan on playing them. As long as you remain a PS Plus member, you’ll have access to every game you’ve added to your library.

[Source: Sony via Twitter]