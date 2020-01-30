This March the world’s best Mortal Kombat 11 “Kompetitors” will convene in Chicago for Final Kombat 2020. The tournament kicks off on March 7th and is bound to be a huge event, especially considering its list of special guests. Special announcements will also premiere, such as the debut of a Red Band trailer for Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge. In addition, NetherRealm plans on showcasing a first-look gameplay trailer for Spawn.

All of the above has been revealed in the following trailer for Final Kombat 2020:

News of Spawn’s first trailer comes on the heels of his MK11 design being leaked. The photo surfaced after a scan from Previews Magazine was shared online, showing off the anti-hero’s new McFarlane Toys figure. With this in mind, perhaps it’s possible we’ll also get a better look at the figure during Final Kombat 2020. After all, Todd McFarlane himself, Spawn’s creator and the CEO of McFarlane Toys, will attend the event.

Other special guests scheduled to appear at Final Kombat 2020 include Keith David (Spawn’s voice actor), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Shang Tsung’s voice actor), and unspecified members from NetherRealm’s development team. MK Kollective Ambassadors are expected to attend as well. The digital artist responsible for last October’s free MK11 Theme on PS4, Boss Logic, will be among the latter group.

Final Kombat 2020 is due to take place in just a few weeks on March 7th and March 8th. Spawn will become available in Mortal Kombat 11 for Kombat Pack owners on March 17th. Everyone else will be able to purchase the hellspawn separately a week later.

[Source via MP1st]