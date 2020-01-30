What better way (other than a new stuff pack for tiny living) to celebrate The Sims’ 20th anniversary than with a huge milestone? During publisher Electronic Arts’ third fiscal quarter 2020 (ending December 31, 2019), The Sims 4 surpassed 20 million unique worldwide players, making it one of the most successful entries in the entire series.

Net revenue was up year over year for EA, helped along by the launch of Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Need for Speed Heat, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The company has doubled down on live-service games and ongoing support for it’s existing games to increase revenue projections for the full 2020 fiscal year (ending on March 31, 2020).

The Sims 4 will likely see another boom in its player-base following its introduction as a free PS Plus game in February 2020. With nearly 40 million PS Plus subscribers, this will serve as an ideal opportunity for new players to get their hands on the console version of the game and is expected to lead to sales of the expansion packs, which are not included with the Plus free version.

Since its debut in fall 2014, The Sims 4 has gotten numerous expansions and sold over 10 million copies worldwide. Three years later it came to consoles in fall 2017, which helped bolster its player-base even further. By the time it made its way to consoles, many of the issues found in the original PC experience had been ironed out. We liked The Sims 4 a lot here at PSLS and praised it for its performance and amount of content. It’s widely considered to be one of the best console versions of The Sims, with previous games having been limited from their PC counterparts.

[Source: EA]