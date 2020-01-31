Fans don’t have to wait too long to see what Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge brings to the table. The R-rated animated film will release digitally in a few months on April 12th. On April 28th, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will launch the film on Blu-ray and DVD.

As is always the case, the physical release will have plenty of options from which costumers can choose. Fans can purchase the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack for $39.99, spend $24.98 on the Blu-ray Combo Pack, or pick up the DVD for $19.98. A Blu-ray, DVD, and digital code will come packaged in with the film’s Blu-ray Combo Pack.

Recently, the animated movie’s debut trailer hit the web, featuring quite a few of Mortal Kombat’s most iconic characters. A Red Band trailer for the film is slated to premiere during Final Kombat 2020 in early March, along with a first look at gameplay for Spawn in Mortal Kombat 11.

In Scorpion’s Revenge, the fate of Earth depends upon the outcome of the once-in-a-generation Mortal Kombat tournament. Only the mightiest warriors from Outworld and Earthrealm can participate in the battles, prompting Earthrealm’s thunderous protector, Lord Raiden, to assemble the world’s top tier combatants. Defending Earthrealm from the villainous Shang Tsung’s formidable power will prove a most difficult task.

Mortal Kombat Co-Creator Ed Boon serves as the project’s Creative Consultant. Batman: Assault on Arkham’s Ethan Spaulding directed the film, based on a script by Supernatural and Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans scribe, Jeremy Adams.

The feature packs quite the impressive voice cast, too. Community’s Joel McHale and Dexter’s Jennifer Carpenter lead the cast as Johnny Cage and Sonya Blade, respectively. Jordan Rodrigues of Lady Bird fame stars as Liu Kang; Naruto: Shippuden’s Patrick Seitz voices Scorpion/Hanzo Hasashi; the very prolific Steve Blum plays Sub-Zero; MK11’s David B. Mitchell voices Raiden; and Artt Butler from Star Wars: The Clone Wars assumes the role of Shang Tsung.

[Source via Comicbook.com]