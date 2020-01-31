Last year, Capcom and Numskull joined forces to release official merchandise based on Resident Evil 2. Now the two companies are reteaming for Resident Evil 3 merch, which features the return of the highly sought-after S.T.A.R.S. pin badge. Preorders for the range of items are currently live on the Numskull website. The products themselves will release on April 3rd, alongside the remake’s launch.

With the addition of seven new products based on Resident Evil 3, Numskull’s full collection of RE-themed merch now includes a total of 25 items. The Resident Evil 3 pieces are as follows:

Resident Evil 3 S.T.A.R.S. Collector’s Pin

Resident Evil 3 S.T.A.R.S. Snapback

Resident Evil 3 ‘Welcome to Raccoon City’ Snapback

Resident Evil 3 Umbrella Metal Badge Snapback

Resident Evil 3 Triple Pin Badge Set

Resident Evil 3 Umbrella Metal Badge Mug

Resident Evil 3 ‘Welcome to Raccoon City’ Mug (12oz & 20oz)

Capcom is using Resident Evil 3’s remake as a way to expand upon the original 1999 experience. Most notably, characters such as Brad Vickers and Carlos Oliveira are being given much more depth, though the publisher has yet to unveil specific details. Other significant changes to the RE3 remake include the removal of multiple endings and the Mercenaries Mode.

Resident Evil 3 hits store shelves for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One platforms on April 3rd. Preordering a digital copy on the PlayStation 4 will net customers a free PS4 Static Theme. Those who pick up a physical copy at Best Buy will receive a free steelbook case, adorned with Nemesis and Jill on the front and back, respectively.

[Source: Numskull]