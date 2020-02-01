Sega Europe has announced that it’ll use “fully recyclable” packaging for all its physical PC products, starting with Creative Assembly‘s Total War: ROME II – Enemy at the Gates Edition, on February 6th.

In a press release, the company said that it wants to do its part to reduce pollution and plastic waste. Following “extensive testing, sampling and feedback from global distribution and retail channels,” Sega will now use premium quality boxes and manuals made of recycled and recyclable cardboard.

Games Industry reached out to the company to ask about packaging for console games, to which a representative said that the ball lies in platform manufacturers’ court. According to the statement, Sega has to conform to guidelines issued by Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo, which currently restrict the company from crafting its own game boxes. In a separate statement, President and COO Gary Dale appealed to entertainment industry executives to follow suit.

“This initiative underlines Sega Europe’s commitment to reducing its plastic waste and its ongoing efforts to implement environmentally friendly business practices,” said Dale. “Our estimations with regards to Football Manager 2020 suggested we’d save up to 20 tonnes of plastic packaging for that title alone, so taking this step for the rest of our PC portfolio would see that saving rise exponentially. We’d like to reiterate [Sports Interactive Studio Director] Miles’ [Jacobson] plea from September 2019 to the entertainment industries to investigate similar packaging solutions, across movies, games and music so we can collectively observe a drastic reduction in the production of plastic packaging and its associated waste and pollution, over the coming years.”

[Source: Games Industry]