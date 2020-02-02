Developer Garrick Campsey has launched a Kickstarter campaign for his Cyberpunk 2D platformer that features skill-based, physics-enhanced gameplay with a unique twist: its dynamic cloth simulations.
Billed as a Cyberpunk “clothformer,” Lazr will release for the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita alongside other platforms should it manage to raise USD 10,000 in funding. The game will be published by Top Hat Studios – the publisher behind Thief’s Roulette.
Lazr is set in a dangerous futuristic metropolis called Alpha City One, where players take on the role of a “fusion-powered killer android.” Campsey’s work is inspired by Akira, Judge Dredd, Ghost in the Shell, and Blade Runner.
Features include:
- Unique, one of a kind platforming physics – cloth, fire, and weather effects (like rain and snow)
- Multiple city districts, each with their own set of levels (hundreds of levels to play)
- Customize your hero – different shell modifications allow the player to tailor the hero’s abilities as they see fit – from fully auto laser fire, to more acrobatic shells.
- Choices that deeply affect the protagonist’s journey and the city around them, with multiple endings
- Highly polished and responsive input, timed levels designed for speed running
- Vibrant neon retro pixel art + animations, combined with pre-rendered 3D, describe a futuristic dystopia where both AI and humans live in amid a dangerous balance
- Vivid, futuristic soundtrack composed by ///Underwires (William Kingston Davies) and Garrick Campsey
- English, French, Chinese, Japanese language selections available as default
- Estimated 6-9 hours of gameplay
The Kickstarter campaign comes with a PC demo that offers up to an hour of gameplay so make sure to check it out.